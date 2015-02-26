BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees
Feb 26 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Signs new factoring deal with a client operating in alcohol wholesale for total factoring limit of 2 million zlotys ($541,389) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6942 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.