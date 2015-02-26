BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
Feb 26 Ural'skaya Kuznitsa OJSC :
* Says arbitration court discontinues bankruptcy proceedings against Ural'skaya Kuznitsa as plaintiff Rospromsoyuz withdraws claim Source text: bit.ly/1ETm02q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: