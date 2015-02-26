Feb 26 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione Societa Di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata SpA (IGD SIIQ) :

* FY 2014 net profit 7.3 million euros ($3.39 million) up 46 percent year on year

* FY operating revenues 120.5 million euros, stable compared to 2013

* Proposes FY 2014 dividend 0.0375 euros per share