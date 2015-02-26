BRIEF-China Huishan Dairy says gets letter from Bank Of China requesting co to repay loan by 16 May 2017
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
Feb 26 Nunaminerals A/S :
* NunaMinerals continues its search for a solution to the company's severe financial problems
* If no solution is found, it will most likely result in company having to file for bankruptcy
* Company continues its discussions with possible investors and Government of Greenland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Principal & interest under facility agreement were US$50 million & US$937,363.11 respectively
* Central bankruptcy court ordered cancellation of business rehabilitation of company Source text Further company coverage: