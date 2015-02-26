BRIEF-India's SREI Infrastructure Finance March-qtr consol profit triples
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees
Feb 26 Rand Merchant Insurance Holdings Ltd
* Sees HEPS up 26% to 32% of 119.5 to 125.3 cents for 6 months to Dec Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* March quarter consol total income from operations 13.06 billion rupees
KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 Malaysia is trying to rope in China's Dalian Wanda Group Co Ltd to develop a $1.7 billion Kuala Lumpur property project, barely a week after it dumped its original partners in disputed circumstances, sources aware of the discussions said on Tuesday.