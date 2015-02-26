BRIEF-HTC posts net loss after tax in Q1
* Says Q1 net loss after tax at T$2.0 billion ($66.11 million)
Feb 26 MBF Group SA :
* Signs letter of intent with two partners to establish new unit in Romania, MBF Romania SRL
* It will acquire no less than a 50 percent stake in MBF Romania SRL
* MBF Romania SRL will apply to Bucharest Stock Exchange (Bursa De Valori Bucaresti) for a license to be an authorized adviser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 REVENUE 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS ADJUSTED REVENUE OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO