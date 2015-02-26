BRIEF-State Bank of India seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned share sale
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
Feb 26 Songbird Estates Plc
* High court dismisses challenge to Shell Centre
* 27-Storey Shell Centre Tower will remain centrepiece of new site and will continue to be owned and occupied by Shell
* Phased construction of development is due to commence later in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
SYDNEY, May 9 Australia approved foreign investments worth almost a third more in fiscal 2016 than the previous year, as more Chinese buyers piled into the already red-hot residential property market, government data published on Tuesday showed.