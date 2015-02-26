Feb 26 Songbird Estates Plc

* High court dismisses challenge to Shell Centre

* 27-Storey Shell Centre Tower will remain centrepiece of new site and will continue to be owned and occupied by Shell

* Phased construction of development is due to commence later in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)