BRIEF-State Bank of India seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned share sale
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
Feb 26 Apen AG :
* Announces change of the company name and the election of Fersen Lamas Lambranho as new board member
* Announces that its shareholders approved the change of the company name to Spice Private Equity Ltd Source text: bit.ly/1Fy4yQV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SYDNEY, May 9 Australia approved foreign investments worth almost a third more in fiscal 2016 than the previous year, as more Chinese buyers piled into the already red-hot residential property market, government data published on Tuesday showed.