Feb 26 GFI Informatique SA :

* FY net income of 20 million euros ($22.39 million), up 48 percent

* FY revenue of 804 million euros, up 8.3 percent

* Expects for FY 2015 continued improvement of its operating margin, despite a still fragile economic environment in France

* Mid-term objective of revenue is above 1 billion euros