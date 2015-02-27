BRIEF-Wabash National, units enter into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Wabash National Corp - on May 3, 2017, co, units entered into second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
Feb 27 Questerre Energy Corp
* Q4 net loss $42.9 million versus loss $16.2 million year ago Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)
May 5 Attempts at cyber wire fraud globally, via emails purporting to be from trusted business associates, surged in the last seven months of 2016, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a warning to businesses.