Feb 27 Swiss Life Holding AG
* Increased premium income by 7% in local currency to chf
19.1 billion in 2014
* Net profit came to chf 818 million, 4% up on the previous
year (2013: chf 784 million), while adjusted profit from
operations stood at chf 1.2 billion (+4%).
* Assets under management grew by 18% overall to chf 183
billion
* Is well on track with programme "swiss life 2015",
majority of its targets already achieved by the end of 2014
* Adjusted return on equity came to 9.6% (2013: 10%).
* Proposes 18 percent increase in the dividend from chf 5.50
in the previous year to chf 6.50 per share
* Made overall cost savings of 160 million sfr, thereby
achieving 2015 cost savings target of 130-160 million sfr one
year ahead of schedule
* Will hold investors' day on nov. 25 to present new targets
following on from programme "swiss life 2015"
* Not even the abolition of the minimum euro exchange rate
this year will prevent us from achieving our targets for 2015
