Feb 27 Cardio3 Biosciences SA :

* Raises 32 million euros ($35.89 million) in private placement

* Says 713,380 new shares were issued to qualified institutional investors in U.S. and Europe at 44.50 euros per share

* New shares will be listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris after their issuance expected on March 2 Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1zkH79h Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)