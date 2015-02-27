Feb 27 Intu Properties Plc
* Well positioned to benefit further from rising consumer
confidence and strengthening demand from retailers for quality
space: CEO
* Net rental income up to 397 million euros from 370 million
euros a year earlier
* Total property return has increased in 2014 as yields
compressed and rental values started to improve
* Fy adjusted NAV per share of 379 pence versus 346 pence
* Dividend per share at 13.7 pence
* Strongly positioned to take advantage of increased demand
from retailers
* Supply of new space is limited
