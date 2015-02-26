BRIEF-State Bank of India seeks bids from investment banks to manage planned share sale
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
Feb 26 Impera Capital SA :
* Issues and allots 1,000 series M bonds and 500 series N bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($270) each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7013 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to select and appoint up to 6 merchant bankers for QIP/FPO
SYDNEY, May 9 Australia approved foreign investments worth almost a third more in fiscal 2016 than the previous year, as more Chinese buyers piled into the already red-hot residential property market, government data published on Tuesday showed.