Feb 27 Biotie Therapies Oyj :

* Updates outlook upon completion of annual impairment review

* Carrying value of nepicastat has been fully impaired on Dec. 21, 2014

* This has resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of 11.1 million euros ($12.44 million), which will be recognized in consolidated statement of comprehensive income in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)