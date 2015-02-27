Feb 27 Optos Plc :
* Nikon Corporation and Optos Plc are pleased to announce
that they have agreed terms of a recommended cash offer to be
made by Nikon for entire issued and to be issued share capital
of Optos
* Recommended cash offer for Optos Plc by Nikon Corporation
* Optos shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each
Optos share 340 pence in cash
* Transaction values entire issued and to be issued share
capital of Optos at approximately 259.3 million stg
* Offer represents a premium of approximately 30.5 per cent
to closing price of 260.5 pence per optos share on Feb 26
* Proposed acquisition of Optos represents imp step for
Nikon as it provides establishment of major footprint in medical
segment with a scale platform for future expansion
