Feb 27 Optos Plc :

* Nikon Corporation and Optos Plc are pleased to announce that they have agreed terms of a recommended cash offer to be made by Nikon for entire issued and to be issued share capital of Optos

* Recommended cash offer for Optos Plc by Nikon Corporation

* Optos shareholders will be entitled to receive: for each Optos share 340 pence in cash

* Transaction values entire issued and to be issued share capital of Optos at approximately 259.3 million stg

* Offer represents a premium of approximately 30.5 per cent to closing price of 260.5 pence per optos share on Feb 26

* Proposed acquisition of Optos represents imp step for Nikon as it provides establishment of major footprint in medical segment with a scale platform for future expansion