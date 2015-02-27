Feb 27 Applus :

* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 1.62 billion euros ($1.82 billion) versus 1.58 billion euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 adjusted EBITDA is 205.2 million euros versus 200.1 million euros a year ago

* Full year 2014 adjusted net profit is 87.7 million euros versus 43.4 million euros a year ago

* Proposes maiden dividend of 0.13 euro per share

* Overall adjusted operating profit margin is expected to be flat to down on the prior year level

* Expects to deliver revenue this year about in-line with last year, on an organic constant currency basis Source text: bit.ly/17CIgTi Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)