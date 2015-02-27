Feb 27 Applus :
* Reports full year 2014 revenue of 1.62 billion euros
($1.82 billion) versus 1.58 billion euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 adjusted EBITDA is 205.2 million euros
versus 200.1 million euros a year ago
* Full year 2014 adjusted net profit is 87.7 million euros
versus 43.4 million euros a year ago
* Proposes maiden dividend of 0.13 euro per share
* Overall adjusted operating profit margin is expected to be
flat to down on the prior year level
* Expects to deliver revenue this year about in-line with
last year, on an organic constant currency basis
Source text: bit.ly/17CIgTi
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)