* Announces an update on independent review of group's main accounting policies and expectations as to cash generation into 2015 being undertaken by PWC ("independent review") and certain strategic decisions

* Board has now considered an update from PWC and one from consultants, Richard Rose and Jim Sutcliffe who are assisting board

* Independent review is ongoing and has taken longer than originally anticipated given high level of corporate activity of group

* Advice in relation to company's main accounting policies (in particular revenue recognition in professional services division) is being further considered and no conclusions have been reached

* Company will have two operating divisions: professional services division and technology division

* Independent review will be completed in next few weeks and shareholders will be updated as appropriate as to its findings

* Several businesses and assets that are non-core and board will take appropriate action to deliver shareholder value from those assets

* In shareholders' interest to continue to explore potential disposal of this division to Slater & Gordon Limited and company is continuing discussions as announced on February 23, 2015