Feb 27 Quindell Plc :
* Announces an update on independent review of group's main
accounting policies and expectations as to cash generation into
2015 being undertaken by PWC ("independent review") and certain
strategic decisions
* Board has now considered an update from PWC and one from
consultants, Richard Rose and Jim Sutcliffe who are assisting
board
* Independent review is ongoing and has taken longer than
originally anticipated given high level of corporate activity of
group
* Advice in relation to company's main accounting policies
(in particular revenue recognition in professional services
division) is being further considered and no conclusions have
been reached
* Company will have two operating divisions: professional
services division and technology division
* Independent review will be completed in next few weeks and
shareholders will be updated as appropriate as to its findings
* Several businesses and assets that are non-core and board
will take appropriate action to deliver shareholder value from
those assets
* In shareholders' interest to continue to explore potential
disposal of this division to Slater & Gordon Limited and company
is continuing discussions as announced on February 23, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)