Feb 27 (Reuters) -

* Sale of about 6 pct of Saga's existing issued ordinary share capital, at a price of 185 pence per share placing, raised aggregate gross proceeds of £122 mln - BofA Merrill lynch

* Acromas bid Co Limited has sold an aggregate of 66.0 million ordinary shares of saga plc - BofA Merrill Lynch