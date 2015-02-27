Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 27 Suess Microtec AG :
* Received a large order for various lithography tools from TDK in Q4 2014
* Double-Digit million euro order is for several mask aligners and coater/developer-clusters for serial production Source text - bit.ly/1wpozEx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
BOSTON, May 5 Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez had been upbeat and appeared increasingly spiritual to his fellow prison inmates in the days before he hanged himself in his cell, according to court documents released on Friday.