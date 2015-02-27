Feb 27 Berliner Synchron AG :

* Significant revenue growth in 2014; earnings over 0.5 million euros ($560,200)

* Agreement with the major shareholder reached; negotiation finalized for loan at very favorable conditions

* Focus for 2015 on growth and higher profit margin

* FY revenues were increased by about 15 percent from 7.4 million euros to 8.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)