Feb 27 Siili Solutions Oyj :

* Reports H2 revenue of 16.7 million euros ($18.71 million) versus 9.4 million euros a year ago

* H2 EBITDA is 2.1 million euros versus 985,000 euros a year ago

* Sees 2015 revenue to be in range of 38 million euros to 41 million euros

* Proposes dividend of 0.47 euro per share for FY 2015