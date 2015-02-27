BRIEF-Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Feb 27 Siili Solutions Oyj :
* Reports H2 revenue of 16.7 million euros ($18.71 million) versus 9.4 million euros a year ago
* H2 EBITDA is 2.1 million euros versus 985,000 euros a year ago
* Sees 2015 revenue to be in range of 38 million euros to 41 million euros
* Proposes dividend of 0.47 euro per share for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
