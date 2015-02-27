ALS treatment gets U.S. FDA approval
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
Feb 27 Herantis Pharma Oyj :
* 2014 net turnover 800 euros versus 0 euros year ago
* 2014 net loss 8.4 million euros (loss $9.42 million) versus loss 0.8 million euros year ago
* 2014 operating loss 7.7 million euros versus loss 752,431 euros year ago
* Says company does not expect any revenues in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8916 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected Source text (http://bit.ly/2peBxYe) Further company coverage: