ALS treatment gets U.S. FDA approval
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
Feb 27 Chemometec A/S :
* H1 2014/15 revenue 28.3 million Danish crowns ($4.25 million), up 24.2 pct from year ago
* H1 2014/15 EBITDA 7.0 million crowns versus 5.6 million crowns year ago
* Raises 2014/15 outlook and expects revenue in range 51 million - 55 million crowns and EBITDA in range 9 million - 11 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6509 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected Source text (http://bit.ly/2peBxYe) Further company coverage: