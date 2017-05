Feb 27 Baltika AS :

* Q4 net profit 420,000 euros ($471,492) versus 865,000 euros year ago

* Q4 revenue 15.8 million euros versus 14.9 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 1 million euros versus 1.4 million euros year ago

* Due to unstable economic and political situation in Russia it continues optimising retail network in the country and focuses on stores in St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Kazan