BRIEF-Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
Feb 27 Gyldendal A/S :
* FY EBIT 77.4 million Danish crowns ($11.63 million) versus 56.3 million crowns year ago
* FY pre-tax profit 75.8 million crowns versus 54.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes 2014 dividend of 20 crowns per share
* Sees in 2015 will achieve revenue and result before tax at same level as in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6577 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Belden rescinds proposal to acquire Digi International Inc.
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday: