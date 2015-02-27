Feb 27 Gyldendal A/S :

* FY EBIT 77.4 million Danish crowns ($11.63 million) versus 56.3 million crowns year ago

* FY pre-tax profit 75.8 million crowns versus 54.8 million crowns year ago

* Proposes 2014 dividend of 20 crowns per share

* Sees in 2015 will achieve revenue and result before tax at same level as in 2014