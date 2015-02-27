BRIEF-Kate Spade says CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 mln
* Kate Spade & Co - CEO Craig Leavitt's total compensation for 2016 was $9.8 million versus $10.4 million in 2015
Feb 27 Giorgio Fedon & Figli SpA :
* FY consolidated revenue 62.6 million euros ($70.30 million), up 3.6 pct Source text: bit.ly/18tqKSs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8905 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Asbury Automotive Group, Inc announces appointment of Sean D. Goodman as chief financial officer