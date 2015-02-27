Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 27 Trig Social Media Publ AB :
* Has established a subsidiary in Singapore named Trig Entertainment Pte. Ltd
* Says company will act as Trig's hub to Asia to market its wide product range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
BOSTON, May 5 Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez had been upbeat and appeared increasingly spiritual to his fellow prison inmates in the days before he hanged himself in his cell, according to court documents released on Friday.