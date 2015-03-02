BRIEF-LONGi Green Energy Technology to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 15
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
March 2 INVL Technology AB :
* Reported on Friday 2014 net profit of 5.07 million Lithuanian litas ($1.78 million)
* 2014 total net income 5.2 million litas
* Q4 net profit of 5.08 million litas
* Q4 net income of 5.1 million litas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8536 litas) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for every 10 shares to shareholders of record on May 12, for FY 2016
* Says it plans to invest 6 million yuan to set up a Nanjing-based tech JV with an enterprise management firm