BRIEF-Biglari Holdings Q1 loss per share $12.82
* Biglari Holdings Inc says Q1 revenue $203.4 million versus $208.2 million - SEC filing
Feb 27 Mr Price Group Ltd :
* Laurie Chiappini, co-founder and honorary chairman of Mr Price Group, having recently reached 70 years of age, has expressed a wish to retire from board
* Will continue to consult to group on strategic, merchandise and marketing matters as well as continuing to act as mentor to senior members of management team
* Chiappini-Young, who has served as an alternate director to her father since August 2010, automatically leaves board with mr chiappini's retirement
* Chico's Fas CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended Jan 28, 2017 was $9.5 million versus $3.5 million in 2016 - SEC filing