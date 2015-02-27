Feb 27 Mr Price Group Ltd :

* Laurie Chiappini, co-founder and honorary chairman of Mr Price Group, having recently reached 70 years of age, has expressed a wish to retire from board

* Will continue to consult to group on strategic, merchandise and marketing matters as well as continuing to act as mentor to senior members of management team

* Chiappini-Young, who has served as an alternate director to her father since August 2010, automatically leaves board with mr chiappini's retirement