ALS treatment gets U.S. FDA approval
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
Feb 27 Neurosearch A/S :
* FY operating loss 13.3 million Danish crowns ($2.00 million) versus loss 9.6 million crowns year ago
* FY pretax loss 10.6 million crowns versus loss 4.5 million crowns year ago
* Will not pay 2014 dividends
* Says in 2015, Neurosearch expects an operating loss in range of 7 million-9 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6639 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected Source text (http://bit.ly/2peBxYe) Further company coverage: