ALS treatment gets U.S. FDA approval
May 5 The Food and Drug Administration on Friday cleared a treatment for fatal neurological disorder amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), marking the first such U.S. regulatory approval in more than two decades.
Feb 27 Synektik SA :
* EU programmes body says Synektik's 709,500 zloty ($191,793) project receives a 354,500 zloty subsidy
* The project, which aims to increase the company's competitiveness by innovation in radiology and nuclear medicine, is to be completed by June 30
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6993 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Allergan - shareholder proposal that co adopt as policy to require chair of board, whenever possible, to be independent member of board was rejected