Feb 27 Ekspress Grupp AS :

* Q4 sales 16.8 million euros ($18.84 million) versus 16.5 million euros year ago

* Q4 net profit (excluding allowances on impairments and one-off gains) 1.6 million euros versus 1.06 million euros year ago

* Q4 EBITDA 2.8 million euros versus 2.02 million euros year ago

* Expects to increase 2015 consolidated revenue by 5 pct and EBITDA by 7 pct at least