Feb 27 Rangers International Football Club Plc

* James Easdale was paid director's fees between August 2013 and December 2013, in accordance with his contractual entitlements

* Amounts received by James Easdale pursuant to these payments were repaid in full to club in January 2014

* Easdale did not receive any further director's fees at any point, despite being contractually entitled to do so