Feb 27 Pohjois-Karjalan Kirjapaino Oyj :

* Says Q4 revenue 25.9 million euros ($29.10 million) versus 25.4 million euros

* Says Q4 operating profit 1.2 million euros versus 1.7 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.30 euro per share for FY 2014

* Expects 2015 revenue to be at 2014 level

* Expects 2015 operating profit to be slightly lower