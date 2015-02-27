BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
Feb 27 Strategic Investments A/S :
* FY pretax profit 11.0 million Danish crowns ($1.66 million) versus 5.5 million crowns year ago
* FY net income 10.4 million crowns versus 10.6 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no 2014 dividend
* Says expects in 2015 to achieve a profit that is consistent with the company's long-term target of an average annual return of 15 percent before tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6448 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
