U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
Feb 27 Hullera Vasco Leonesa SA :
* Says starts negotiations with its creditors as regulated in pre-insolvency law (5bis)
* Says considers suspension of employment contracts which will take effect at end of March Source text for Eikon: and Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11