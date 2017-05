Feb 27 Bodegas Riojanas SA :

* H2 net sales 12.4 million euros ($13.9 million) versus 12.3 million euros year on year

* H2 net profit 657,000 euros versus 633,000 euros year on year

* Sees to pay FY 2015 dividends higher than in 2014 (0.12 euro per share)