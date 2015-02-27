Feb 27 Tallink Grupp AS :

* As Tallink Grupp with its group companies AS Hansatee Cargo and Tallink Silja Oy won the fairway dues dispute against Finnish state

* Says Helsinki District Court compelled Finland to refund to shipowners fairway dues, charged in excessive extent in years 2001-2004, with interests

* Says Helsinki District Court compelled Finland to refund to shipowners fairway dues, charged in excessive extent in years 2001-2004, with interests

* Says Tallink Grupp will receive 13.2 million euros ($14.82 million), AS hansatee cargo will receive 0.4 million euros and Tallink Silja Oy will receive 20.5 million euros