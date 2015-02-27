BRIEF-Raymond James extends 5-year, $300 mln revolving credit agreement
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
Feb 27 Koumbas Synergy Group
* Its general meeting decides to sell 26,700 shares of Kapa Dynamic Technical SA to Kapen Investment SA at 1.2 million euros ($1.35 million) Source text: bit.ly/1MY8rEu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8897 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raymond James extends five-year, $300 million revolving credit agreement
* Speculative fed funds net shorts fall by record amount * Spec Eurodollar net shorts rise above 3 mln contracts (Add details on latest data) May 5 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week from their highest level in more than nine years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The decline followed a government report a week ago that showed the U.S. gross domestic product grew only