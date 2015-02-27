Feb 27 Zinzino AB :

* Q4 adjusted revenue 114.6 million Swedish crowns ($13.75 million) versus 82.2 million crowns year ago

* Q4 operating profit before depreciation 7.3 million crowns versus 5.3 million crowns year ago

* Q4 profit before tax amounted to 5.2 million crowns versus 5.0 million crowns year ago

* Proposes for fiscal year 2014 dividend of 0.25 crowns per share

* Aims to achieve growth of at least 25 percent in FY 2015