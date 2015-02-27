BRIEF-Biglari Holdings Q1 loss per share $12.82
* Biglari Holdings Inc says Q1 revenue $203.4 million versus $208.2 million - SEC filing
Feb 27 Zooplus
* Says Burda's stake has fallen below 25 percent
* Says Burda's stake has fallen to 24.1 percent as of november 19, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biglari Holdings Inc says Q1 revenue $203.4 million versus $208.2 million - SEC filing
* Chico's Fas CEO Shelley Broader's total compensation for fiscal year ended Jan 28, 2017 was $9.5 million versus $3.5 million in 2016 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2peuNtC) Further company coverage: