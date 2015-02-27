Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
Feb 27 i3D SA :
* Signs two deals with management of two shopping malls to deliver Flooid software for minimum of 180,000 zlotys ($48,700) net in second quarter of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6970 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1930 GMT on Friday:
BOSTON, May 5 Former New England Patriots football star Aaron Hernandez had been upbeat and appeared increasingly spiritual to his fellow prison inmates in the days before he hanged himself in his cell, according to court documents released on Friday.