Feb 27 DK Company A/S :

* Says adjusts expectations for 2014

* Repeats 2014 revenue outlook

* Sees 2014 EBIT from continuing operations at 85-90 million Danish crowns ($12.74 million - $13.49 million)

* Sees 2014 profit before depreciation and financial items for continuing operations in the level of 115-120 million crowns

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6736 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)