Feb 27 Kapital Yatirim :

* FY 2014 net profit of 175,335 lira ($69,952) versus 510,978 lira year ago

* FY 2014 cash flow from operating activities of 188,368 lira versus 536,574 lira year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.5065 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)