BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 Realia Business SA :
* Says FY 2014 EBITDA down 23.4 pct to 30.9 million euros ($34.59 million)
* Total area at end Dec. 418,856 square meters versus 413,796 square meters year on year
* FY 2014 net asset value after tax 449 million euros versus 556 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: