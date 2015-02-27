Feb 27 Realia Business SA :

* Says FY 2014 EBITDA down 23.4 pct to 30.9 million euros ($34.59 million)

* Total area at end Dec. 418,856 square meters versus 413,796 square meters year on year

* FY 2014 net asset value after tax 449 million euros versus 556 million euros year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)