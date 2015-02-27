BRIEF-Bon-Ton Stores announces retirement of Tim Grumbacher
* The Bon-Ton Stores Inc announces retirement of Tim Grumbacher and election of Debra K. Simon as chairman of the board
Feb 27 Unibel SA :
* Q4 revenue of 736 million euros ($824 million) versus 716 million euros year ago
* FY revenue of 2.78 billion euros versus 2.72 billion euros year ago
* Confirms that 2014 operating profit is expected to be lower than in than year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO/MANHATTAN, Kan., May 5 U.S. flour millers were scrambling to find high-protein wheat supplies remaining from last year's harvest amid fears the developing crop, some of which was hit by snow in Kansas this week, could yield lower-quality grain, buyers said on Friday.