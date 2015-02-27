Feb 27 Grindeks AS :

* 2014 net sales 88.43 million euros ($99.02 million) versus 118.46 million euros year ago

* 2014 net loss 2.31 million euros versus profit of 13.51 million euros year ago

* Says most of its financial losses in 2014 are related to decline in value of Russian rouble, consequently, foregone earnings of group makes at least 6.2 million euros