U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
Feb 27 African Minerals Ltd
* Legal proceedings in Sierra Leone
* Notified that lenders of $250 mln pre-export finance facility yesterday transferred interests in PXF facility to Shandong Steel Hong Kong Zengli Limited
* New lender has issued a demand for immediate repayment of all outstanding amounts under PXF facility, which is in default
* Interim injunction has been obtained by Shandong Steel Hong Kong Resources Ltd ("SSHK", a subsidiary of sisg), 25 pct shareholder in project
* Got order from SSHK on Feb 26 that restrains defendants from taking steps towards dissolution, liquidation, winding up or placing into administration of its co's
* Has not taken and has no current intention to take, any of actions prohibited by injunction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11