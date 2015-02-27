BRIEF-Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp announces redemption in full of 7.875 pct Series B preferred stock
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
Feb 27 Invl Baltic Farmland Ab
* Sees consolidated revenue for FY 2015 of 450,000 euros
* Sees net profit for FY 2015 of 260,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation announces redemption in full of 7.875% Series B preferred stock
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qK5W2D) Further company coverage: